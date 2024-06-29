NEET paper leak probe: CBI arrests journalist from Jharkhand, conducts searches in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG entrance exam, conducted searches at seven locations in Gujarat on Saturday and arrested a journalist in Jharkhand, officials in the agency said.

Identifying the arrested journalist as Jamaluddin Ansari, who works with a Hindi newspaper in the state, the officials said he was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to help Principal Ehsanul Haque and Vice-Principal Imtiaz Alam of Oasis School in Hazaribagh. Both of them are accused in the paper leak case and were taken into custody yesterday.

Meanwhile, the CBI investigating teams on Saturday searched seven premises of suspects in Gujarat’s Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad, and Godhra districts.

These searches were conducted as part of the agency’s probe into a larger conspiracy spread across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand.