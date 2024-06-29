Plan afoot to shed deadwood in government departments after performance assessment

NEW DELHI : Observing laxity on compliance with its directives, the Centre has asked all departments to enforce timely performance reviews of its employees with emphasis on identifying non-performers for their premature retirement from services.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has instructed the ministries to ensure strict adherence to guidelines aimed at maintaining efficiency and accountability.

“The rationale behind these reviews seems to be aimed at assessing whether employees meet the standards necessary for continued service in the public interest. This initiative is aligned with provisions outlined in the Fundamental Rules (FR)-56 (J)/(I) and Rule 48 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, now revised as Rule 42 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021,” said an official familiar with the DoPT’s order.