Plan afoot to shed deadwood in government departments after performance assessment

NEW DELHI : Observing laxity on compliance with its directives, the Centre has asked all departments to enforce timely performance reviews of its employees with emphasis on identifying non-performers for their premature retirement from services.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has instructed the ministries to ensure strict adherence to guidelines aimed at maintaining efficiency and accountability.
“The rationale behind these reviews seems to be aimed at assessing whether employees meet the standards necessary for continued service in the public interest. This initiative is aligned with provisions outlined in the Fundamental Rules (FR)-56 (J)/(I) and Rule 48 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, now revised as Rule 42 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021,” said an official familiar with the DoPT’s order.
This directive applies to public sector undertakings, banks, autonomous institutions, and statutory bodies under the purview of various ministries.
“Despite repeated reminders to adhere to the guidelines, several ministries and departments have reportedly delayed or overlooked the reviews, thereby impeding the identification of employees eligible for premature retirement,” the official said.
DoPT has directed the ministries to identify employees due for review submit their cases for consideration by the review committee. “The objective of this order is to bolster administrative efficiency and effectiveness at all levels of governance,” another official said.
DoPT has mentioned in its order that instructions were more often than not issued for undertaking “periodic review of the government servants’ performance” to ascertaining whether they “should be retained in service or retired from service prematurely, in public interest.”
Periodic exercise
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issues instructions to ministries to direct PSUs, banks, autonomous institutions and statutory bodies under their administrative control to periodically review their employees
The exercise is to assess the performance of government servants with a view to ascertaining if they should be retained in service or retired prematurely in public interest
The review is held under provisions of Fundamental Rules-56 (J)/(I) and Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules (now, revised as Rule 42 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021)
The ministries and departments are to adhere to the guidelines and furnish a report to the DoPT