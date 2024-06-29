Uddhav Thackeray as MVA's CM face for Maharashtra polls? Sharad Pawar says 'nay'

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is not for projecting a Chief Ministerial face in the state assembly elections scheduled for this year.

This is in contrast to the preference of its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) that former chief minister and party leader Uddhav Thackeray should be projected as the CM candidate.

Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and the Congress among other parties constitute the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the party has decided that no particular leader should be projected as CM candidate.

While responding to a query by mediapersons on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's stand that Uddhav Thackeray should be the CM face in the elections, Pawar said that no such decision was made. He affirmed that the MVA would face the assembly polls under a collective leadership. Pawar also said that MVA would take along smaller parties with it.

Sharad Pawar said the MVA is confident of coming to power in the state.

Pawar noted that if the assembly-wise trend of the Lok Sabha polls was analysed, it shows that out of a total of 288 assembly segments, MVA candidates were leading in 155 seats. The numbers needed to form government is 145.

MVA won 30-plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP-led front could win in only 17 seats out of a total of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“The Lok Sabha election result in Maharashtra is an indication of the people's mood. We'll definitely come to power in Maharashtra if this trend continues," Pawar added.

“We hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns the same way he did in the Lok Sabha polls to enable us to win a sizeable number of seats," Pawar said sarcastically.