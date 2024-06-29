UN Human Rights office urges review of India's UAPA

NEW DELHI: The UN Human Rights office has expressed concern about the use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to silence critics in India.

"We are concerned about the use of UAPA anti-terror law to silence critics. We repeat our call for a review of the law and the release of human rights defenders detained under it. We urge authorities to drop cases against Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain over comments on India's administered Kashmir," said the UN Human Rights Office, led by High Commissioner Volker Turk.

Earlier this month, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena granted sanction to prosecute Roy and Hussain under the UAPA, an anti-terror law that makes it difficult for accused persons to secure bail.

"India is a country that follows its law, and in the cases of these two individuals too, the law will take its own course," said an official source.