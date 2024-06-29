UPPSC refutes Anupriya Patel's allegation of bias in job quota in state

What Was Patel's Contention?

Anupriya Patel in her letter drew attention of the UP CM to the complaints she claimed to be getting from the reserved category candidates in the competitive exams. The recruitment was applied solely based on interviews; they were often declared ‘Not Found Suitable’ by the recruitment agency.

“Consequently, no candidate from SC/ST or OBC is selected to those posts,” the minister had said in her letter dated June 27, 2024.

The Union minister had added that after several repetitions of the same process, the reserved posts were declared ‘un-reserved’ depriving the candidates of reserved categories of the benefit of quota.

Patel had urged the UP CM to take immediate steps to stop the practice so that the rising anger among the candidates of those categories could be checked in time. She had also demanded steps to ensure that such reserved posts go only to the categories, mandatorily, for which they were meant irrespective of the number of times the recruitment process had to be conducted.