Maharashtra gets first woman chief secretary

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Sunday appointed Sujata Saunik (1987 batch) as the chief secretary. Saunik will be the first woman as chief secretary of the state.

Sujata Saunik took charge as chief secretary from outgoing state chief secretary Nitin Karir on Sunday evening, she was previously the additional chief secretary (home).

Notably, Rashmi Shukla currently heads the Maharashtra Police Department, marking a significant milestone as both the Chief Secretary and the State Police Chief are women.

Besides Saunik, additional chief secretary from the revenue department Rajesh Kumar (1987 batch) and additional chief secretary to the Chief Minister Iqbal Chahal (1989 batch) were two other front runners for the Chief Secretary post. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis unanimously appointed Sujata Saunik as the Chief Secretary of state.

The state government has launched several women-centric schemes through the Women and Child Development Department, such as 'Ladali Bahena', these efforts aim to send a strong message to women voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the government's commitment to women's welfare through its policies.

Sujata Saunik, known for her no-nonsense approach, has a distinguished career in public service. She previously served as Additional Chief Secretary in the State Home Department and was recently promoted to the rank of Secretary by the Department of Personnel and Training. Saunik has held significant roles in various departments, including the General Administration Department and Public Health.

With three decades of experience in public policy and governance, Saunik has expertise in healthcare, finance, education, disaster management, and peacekeeping. Her career spans across district, state, and federal levels, as well as international organizations as part of the Indian Administrative Service and the United Nations.

Sujata Saunik, known for her no-nonsense approach, previously served as Additional Chief Secretary in the State Home Department. Recently, she was promoted to the Secretary rank by the Department of Personnel and Training. Saunik has also previously held significant roles such as Additional Chief Secretary in the General Administration Department and several other departments, including Public Health.

Her experience spans roles in the Indian Administrative Service and the United Nations, encompassing district, state, federal, and international assignments. With three decades of experience in public policy and governance, Saunik has expertise in healthcare, finance, education, disaster management, and peacekeeping.

Sujata Saunik's husband Manoj Saunik, is the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.