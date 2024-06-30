Muslim man lynched by a mob in UP's Aligarh now booked for dacoity

CHENNAI: A Muslim man lynched by a mob at Aligarh over ten days ago has now been booked for dacoity.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Farid (35).

Farid was beaten to death by a mob on June 18. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The mob attacked him for alleged involvement in a theft case.

Farid's brother Zaki was quoted as saying by TOI that an FIR was filed against his dead brother under pressure from politicians and right-wing functionaries to divert attention from his brother's murder.