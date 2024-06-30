Raipur launches action plan for public health, urban amenities

RAIPUR: The capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur, has implemented a comprehensive action plan focusing on public health and innovative use of vacant spaces beneath flyovers for sports activities. The plan also includes the installation of EV charging stations across the city.

The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has mobilized its health department in collaboration with professional specialists at the onset of the monsoon to initiate measures aimed at preventing mosquito-borne and other infectious diseases. A dedicated team of professional experts has been engaged for the campaign, which includes extensive anti-larvae treatments, fogging operations, prompt response to complaints, and securing feedback on mosquito breeding control and other disease prevention.

“An extensive public awareness campaign has commenced. A designated control room monitors the progress,” said Abinash Mishra, RMC Commissioner.

In an innovative initiative to encourage youths and local residents to engage in sports activities, the RMC has launched a plan to reclaim unoccupied spaces beneath all flyovers for facilitating box sports amenities such as cricket, badminton, basketball, and yoga. “Safe box badminton courts are being constructed at a rapid pace under major flyovers like Pandri and Telibandha. Initially, 15-17 different locations have been identified within the municipal area. Young people will have easy access to safe spaces for sports practice, offering them a scope to hone their talents,” Mishra added.

In a move to boost the induction of electric buses in Chhattisgarh, the Centre under the Prime Minister's e-Bus Sewa scheme has approved 100 e-buses for Raipur city and 140 for other cities to enhance city bus operations and upgrade urban public transportation infrastructure. While e-buses are expected to ply in the capital city by September this year, the RMC has signed an MoU with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to install fast 4-wheeler EV charging stations at different locations. The approach will be taken up in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Power.

RMC Commissioner Abinash Mishra signed the agreement with the Divisional Business Head of IOCL, Sanjay Kachwaha, in the presence of Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh. The Municipal Corporation will provide the land for charging stations, while IOCL will bear the entire cost of installation. Ten percent of the revenue generated from the charging stations will be shared with the Corporation.

These initiatives mark significant steps towards improving public health, promoting sports, and enhancing urban infrastructure in Raipur.