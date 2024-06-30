Three of family drown in waterfall in Maharashtra's Lonavala; 2 children missing

MUMBAI: At least 5 people including 4 children were swept away and drowned due to sudden strong flow of rain water at a waterfall in Pune’s Lonavala near Bhushi Dam.

The heart wrenching incident occurred close to the backwater of Bhusi dam on Sunday afternoon at around 1.30 pm, following which a rescue operation was initiated. The waterfall is located behind the Railway’s rest house near the dam.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh said, a search operation is being carried out at the site to trace the missing persons.

“We have recovered the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Three children including two 6-year-old girls and a 4-year-old boy are missing in the incident. It seems they are part of a family and slipped into a waterfall some two kilometres away from Bhushi Dam and drowned at the reservoir downstream," Deshmukh added.

Later in the night, news agency ANI reported that one more dead body was recovered and the rescue operations have been halted for the day.

According to the police, continuous rainfall in the Lonavala region since early morning has led to the overflow of the Bhushi Dam, which is a well known tourist hotspot, eventually increasing the flow of waterfalls.

The Lonavala police further said they have deployed several teams, including the local trekkers, who are well-versed in the terrain, to search for the missing children.