3.4L CAPF men to be sent to sensitive areas from today

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to mobilise troops in areas considered sensitive, officials in the know of the development said.

In the first phase, more than 3.4 lakh CAPF personnel will start moving to the sensitive areas from Friday (March 1) for familiarisation with the areas, the officials said.

Along with the general elections, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will go for assembly polls for which the Election Commission is likely to announce dates soon.