After Kamal Nath, son says will stay in Congress & blames BJP for ‘spreading rumours’

BHOPAL: After former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath has put to rest speculations about him or his father switching over to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a meeting of the Congress workers in Chhindwara on Wednesday, the first-time Congress MP blamed the BJP for spreading rumours about his and father’s switch to the BJP.

“BJP people are spreading rumours about me and Kamal Nath Ji going to the BJP. Let me make it clear that neither he (Kamal Nath) nor me are joining the BJP,” said Nakul.

His statement came two days after his father, a nine-time former Chhindwara MP, had said that there was no possibility of him or his son joining the BJP. “Am I mad that I’ll join the BJP, neither me nor Nakul are going to join the BJP,” Kamal Nath said.