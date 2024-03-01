After Kamal Nath, son says will stay in Congress & blames BJP for ‘spreading rumours’

BHOPAL: After former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath has put to rest speculations about him or his father switching over to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a meeting of the Congress workers in Chhindwara on Wednesday, the first-time Congress MP blamed the BJP for spreading rumours about his and father’s switch to the BJP.
“BJP people are spreading rumours about me and Kamal Nath Ji going to the BJP. Let me make it clear that neither he (Kamal Nath) nor me are joining the BJP,” said Nakul.
His statement came two days after his father, a nine-time former Chhindwara MP, had said that there was no possibility of him or his son joining the BJP. “Am I mad that I’ll join the BJP, neither me nor Nakul are going to join the BJP,” Kamal Nath said.
While the father-son duo has put to rest speculations about their switch, informed political sources in Bhopal claimed that their possible BJP joining wasn’t a speculation as the BJP was in touch with Kamal Nath. The sources claimed that the BJP particularly stepped back, as Nath didn’t just want his son to be given BJP’s ticket from Chhindwara, but also wanted some of his loyalists in the Congress to be fielded for LS polls. A few days back, Nath had spoken to local scribes in Chhindwara for the first time on the issue and said that it was all the creation of the media.
The speculations of the father-son duo joining the BJP had been triggered by their sudden flight to Delhi, after cutting short their Chhindwara visit on February 17.
The buzz was further fuelled by Nath’s loyalist and former MLA Deepak Saxena, before ex-MP minister Sajjan Singh Verma put to rest the speculations on February 19. Later Nath told reporters in Chhindwara said that speculations were creation of the media.