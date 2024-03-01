Chandigarh Diary | Punjab CM criticises Sunny Deol’s absence

During a recent ‘Sarkaar Vyapaar Milni’ programme, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized Gurdaspur BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol for his prolonged absence from the constituency. Mann emphasised that politics entails constant service and availability to constituents, rather than adhering to a nine-to-five schedule. He remarked on Deol’s prolific career in Bollywood, noting the actor’s penchant for uprooting hand pumps in movies, contrasting it with his lacklustre performance as an MP, where he failed to even facilitate the installation of a hand pump for providing clean water.

Harsimrat Kaur raises farmers’ concerns

At the inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Member of Parliament from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, raised concerns about the ongoing farmers’ protests. However, her speech was interrupted by some audience members who objected to her addressing farmers’ issues, insisting that she focus solely on health and AIIMS in Bathinda. Later, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking virtually, advised Harsimrat that the timing and platform were inappropriate for raising additional demands.

Bajwa opposes AAP-Congress alliance

Following the seat-sharing agreement between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in the INDIA bloc, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, expressed his dissent during a visit to Patiala to meet injured farmers at Government Rajindra Hospital. Bajwa announced his refusal to campaign for AAP candidates in the areas where the Congress and AAP have formed alliances. He stated his longstanding opposition to such alliances. He further declared that he was not willing to campaign or even solicit any votes for any Aam Aadmi Party candidate in Haryana or Delhi.

