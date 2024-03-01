Election Commission warns political parties of stern action over violations of model code of conduct

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned all political parties of stern action against ‘direct or indirect’ violations of the model code of conduct (MCC). In an advisory issued on Friday, the poll body urged them, their leaders, and the contesting candidates to ‘remain within the confines of the MCC and the legal framework.’

The advisory states that no appeal should be made on the basis of caste or communal feelings of the voters and no activity, which may aggravate existing differences, create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes, communities, religious or linguistic groups, should be attempted.

The Commission further advised political parties and leaders not to make ‘false statements, utterances without factual basis aimed at misleading the voters’. It also said that criticism of other parties or their workers on the basis of unverified allegations or on distortions should be avoided.

“No aspect of the private life, not connected with the public activities, of the leaders or workers of other parties is to be criticised. Low level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made. No temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras or any places of worship are to be used for election propaganda or electioneering. References which ridicule the relations between devotee and deity or suggestions of divine censure shall not be made,” the advisory reads.