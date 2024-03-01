First BJP list of 125 candidates ready

NEW DELHI: After hours of deliberations, the BJP at a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday reportedly cleared the names of potential candidates for over 125 Lok Sabha seats, including many high-profile ones such as Varanasi, Gandhinagar and Lucknow.

The CEC has 550-plus members and includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states. The meeting went on for hours till late in the evening.

Party sources said if the first list of candidates is not decided till Thursday night, the party may release it the next day.