Himanta’s security tightened after threat from pro-Khalistani leader

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police tightened the security of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a pro-Khalistani leader issued a threat demanding that radical outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ members, including its chief Amritpal Singh, be shifted from Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail to Amritsar.

The threat that Sarma will face the “consequences” if he fails to shift Amritpal and his associates to Amritsar was issued through a recorded voice message. Several journalists in Guwahati received it.

The police took the threat seriously.

“The threat has come to our notice. We’ve strengthened the chief minister’s security and are assessing the risks,” Director General of Police GP Singh said.

As Sarma often visits places outside the state, Singh said the Assam Police had written to the DGPs of several states and central agencies to provide security to the CM as per threat.