India expresses shock at loss of lives in northern Gaza during delivery of aid

NEW DELHI: India has expressed shock at the loss of lives in northern Gaza during the delivery of aid on Thursday.

"We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza yesterday during delivery of humanitarian assistance. Such loss of civilian lives and the larger humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be a cause of extreme concern. We reiterate our call for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the incident, 112 Palestinians waiting for the delivery of humanitarian aid were killed when they were allegedly attacked by Israeli forces.

This could be a stumbling block in the ceasefire that Qatar is trying to secure in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages.