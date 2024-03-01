India expresses shock at loss of lives in northern Gaza during delivery of aid

NEW DELHI: India has expressed shock at the loss of lives in northern Gaza during the delivery of aid on Thursday.
"We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza yesterday during delivery of humanitarian assistance. Such loss of civilian lives and the larger humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be a cause of extreme concern. We reiterate our call for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
In the incident, 112 Palestinians waiting for the delivery of humanitarian aid were killed when they were allegedly attacked by Israeli forces.
This could be a stumbling block in the ceasefire that Qatar is trying to secure in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages.
US President Joe Biden spoke with the Emir of Qatar after the incident yesterday.
"I spoke with Emir Al Thani of Qatar and President El Sisi of Egypt regarding Gaza and our efforts to secure the release of hostages. We also discussed the loss civilian life and importance of expanding the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza in response to the dire humanitarian situation," said President Biden.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas termed it an 'ugly massacre'.
Medics in Gaza have been unable to cope with treating those with serious injuries. The death toll has crossed 30,000 according to Palestinian health authorities. Israel, however, denies this number.