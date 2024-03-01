Kuki MLAs condemn Manipur Assembly resolution to urge Centre to abrogate SoO agreement

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs condemned the state Assembly’s “one-sided resolution” adopted on Thursday to urge the Centre to abrogate the ‘Suspension of Operations’ (SoO) agreement signed with over two dozen Kuki insurgent groups which come under the umbrella bodies Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF).

The resolution was adopted in the absence of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs in the Assembly.

They left the Meitei-majority Imphal valley when the ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year. They are not returning to the valley due to security reasons.

In a joint statement, the Kuki MLAs said the resolution adopted by the Assembly emanated from “prejudice, bias and hatred for our community” reflecting a myopic view on the issue.

They said the tripartite agreement was first signed on August 22 2008, and renewed periodically with laid down ground rules.

As part of the ground rules, there is a strong mechanism in place called Joint Monitoring Group (JMG), comprising central and state government agencies and KNO and UPF representatives meant to oversee adherence to the ground rules, they said.