‘Mastermind’ of serial blasts in ’93 acquitted

JAIPUR: Abdul Karim Tunda, the prime accused in the 1993 serial blasts case, was on Thursday acquitted by a TADA court in Ajmer. He is 80. Two other individuals, Irfan (70) and Hamimuddin (44), were convicted in that case. Tunda’s lawyer, Shafiktullah Sultani, said, “The court acquitted him of all charges. The CBI has failed to present any strong evidence against Tunda.”

However, defence lawyer Bhavani Singh Rohela said the CBI would file an appeal in the Supreme Court. “The court acquitted Tunda because there was no direct evidence to prove his involvement,” he said.

Tunda, Irfan, and Hamimuddin were accused in the serial bomb blasts that targeted trains in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on December 6, 1993.

Twenty years ago, on February 28, 2004, the TADA court had sentenced 16 accused to life imprisonment in the case.

Tunda was nabbed in 2013 in Banbasa, Uttarakhand, near the India-Nepal border.