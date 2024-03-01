No headway in Congress-Trinamool seat-sharing talks in Bengal

Another TMC leader said that senior leaders of both parties are still in talks for the Tura parliamentary seat in Meghalaya, currently held by Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party. TMC got 28 per cent of votes from Tura in 2019.

“Even if the two parties decide to fight together in Meghalaya, it is unlikely that they will enter into an alliance in West Bengal,” the leader said.

The talks hit a roadblock last month after Banerjee refused to part with more than two LS seats to the Congress. Though the Congress scaled down its demand to six seats from the earlier 10, TMC seems to be in no mood to agree to it.