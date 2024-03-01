No jobs for 3L eligible teachers in Gujarat in 2 yrs

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, 2.75 lakh candidates have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), and 1.18 lakh candidates have passed the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) but remain unemployed. These exams are necessary to qualify for teaching positions.

The Gujarat government acknowledged in the Legislative Assembly that out of 3.94 lakh candidates, 3.88 lakh who passed the TET and TAT tests in the last two years are currently unemployed.

There have been frequent protests in Gujarat over the employment of TET and TAT passers for teacher recruitment in schools. Congress MLA Kirit Patel raised questions in the Gujarat Assembly about the number of candidates who passed these exams and how many were actually employed.

In response to Kirit Patel’s inquiry, the government provided statistics stating that as of December 31, 2023, 39,395 candidates passed TAT-1, 2, 35, 956 candidates passed TAT-2, and 75,328 completed TAT Secondary. Additionally, 28,307 candidates completed TAT Secondary dual level, and 15,253 achieved TAT Higher Secondary dual level.