Over two dozen meat shops around Kashi Vishwanath temple sealed in Varanasi

LUCKNOW: In consonance with a resolution passed by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) in mid-January, civic authorities got around 26 meat shops, situated around the Kashi Vishwanath temple, sealed after declaring them illegal on Friday.

The drive to seal the meat shops around Kashi Vishwanath temple also covered Muslim-dominated Nai Sadak and Beniabagh, Sheikh Salim Phatak and Sarai Gowardhan, where despite protests by local residents, corporation teams enforced the order strictly.

Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari said the drive will continue till the 2-km periphery of the Kashi Vishwanath temple is free of meat shops.

VMC veterinary officer Dr Ajay Pratap Singh, who led the team to rid the 2-km periphery around the Kashi Vishwanath temple of meat shops, said that in compliance with the January 18 resolution passed by the corporation, the groundwork like inspection of shops and checking of documents had started in February.