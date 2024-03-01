PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 35,700 cr in Jharkhand

SINDRI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand.

Among various projects, he dedicated to the nation the Rs 8,900-crore fertiliser plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd in Sindri in Dhanbad district.

The plant will add about 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonne) per annum of indigenous urea production, benefiting farmers of the country.

This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after such facilities at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the prime minister in December 2021 and November 2022 respectively.