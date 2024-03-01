PM unveils world’s 1st Vedic clock in Ujjain, opens Rs 17K cr projects in MP

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the world’s first Vedic clock installed on an 85-ft high tower at the Jantar Mantar in Madhya Pradesh’s religious city Ujjain.

The clock will display time according to ancient Vedic Hindu panchang (almanac). Besides planetary positions, muhurat, astrological calculations, and predictions, the clock will also display the Indian Standard Time (IST) and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and operate on the time system based on one sunrise to another.

Virtually inaugurating the first-of-its-kind Vedic clock, the PM said, “This proves that our government works on vikas (development) and virasat (heritage) simultaneously. The city of Baba Mahakal (Ujjain) was once the centre of time calculation, but its importance was forgotten. Now we’ve established the world’s first Vikramaditya Vedic clock. It will not just render an opportunity to remember our rich heritage, but will also be witness to that Kalchakra (time cycle) which will turn India into a developed nation.”