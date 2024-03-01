Sena vs Sena: SC to hear on March 7 plea of Thackeray faction against speaker's order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will list on March 7 the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after the outfit's split in June 2022.

The Thackeray faction's plea was to be listed for hearing on March 1 before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray faction, mentioned the plea and said it was not in the list of business.

He urged the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, that it be listed on March 7.