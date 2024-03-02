Anantnag-Rajouri seat set to become political potboiler

SRINAGAR: The newly created Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir may turn into a political battlefront in Jammu and Kashmir as all major political parties in the Union Territory want to contest from the seat and INDIA bloc parties are not willing to spare the seat for one another.

After abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs, there are five LS seats in the UT. Of them, two seats are in Jammu region while two (Srinagar and Baramulla seats) are in Valley and Anantnag-Rajouri seat connects south Kashmir’s Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam with the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

With the INDIA bloc parties set to contest the LS polls, the Anantnag-Rajouri seat is emerging as a bone of contention during alliance talks among NC, PDP and Congress. All three parties are eyeing Anantnag-Rajouri seat as each of the party has a good support base in the areas falling in LS constituency.