BJP MP Gautam Gambhir asks party chief Nadda to relieve him of political duties

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday requested party president J P Nadda to relieve him of his political duties which meant that he won't contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The former cricketer, who represented East Delhi constituency said he wants to focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

Gambhir also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing him to serve the people.

"I have requested Hon'ble party president J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir wrote on X.