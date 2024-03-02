Centre failed to realise 'Make in India' due to 'complete inaction': Congress chief Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday targeted the Centre on 'Make in India' and alleged that the government has failed to realise the initiative due to "complete inaction" in creating jobs and utilising funds.

He posed several questions on why the government did not create enough jobs and on the under-utilisation of funds in key sectors to promote manufacturing in the country.

"The Modi government failed to realise 'Make in India'! The loud drumbeating on their interventions in the manufacturing sector has been drowned by complete inaction," he said in a post on X.

Posing several questions, the Congress chief asked why the value added by manufacturing in India's GDP declined from 16 per cent to 13 per cent over the past decade.

He also asked why the average manufacturing growth plunged under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It was 7.85 per cent during Congress-UPA which dropped to almost 6 per cent only," he said.

Recalling that the Centre had promised 10 crore manufacturing jobs by 2022, Kharge asked, "Where are those jobs? Why has the workforce in manufacturing declined in the past 10 years?" "Is it not a fact that a majority of the Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme failed to take off? Why was there a massive under-utilisation of funds for key sectors?" he asked and alleged that 96 per cent of funds for the PLI scheme in the textiles sector remain unused.