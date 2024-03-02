Centre signs 'historic' tripartite pact with Tripura govt, opposition party

GUWAHATI: The Centre on Saturday signed a “historic” agreement with Tripura government and the state’s principal opposition party TIPRA Motha towards finding a solution to the problems being faced by the state’s indigenous tribal population – Tiprasa.

The signing of the tripartite pact in New Delhi followed a series of meetings that the Centre held with TIPRA Motha and other stakeholders.

It was agreed to amicably resolve all issues, relating to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language of Tripura’s indigenous populace.

It was also agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group/Committee to work out and implement the mutually-agreed points in a time-bound manner. Till such time, it was agreed that all stakeholders will refrain from resorting to any form of protest or agitation in order to maintain a conducive atmosphere.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who was present during the signing of the agreement, said it was a historic day for Tripura.

“With this agreement, we have honoured history, corrected mistakes in history and accepted the realities of today,” Shah said as he was flanked by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others.