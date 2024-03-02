CM, his deputies give Sharad Pawar lunch invite a miss

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, declined the lunch invitation extended by Sharad Pawar at his residence in Baramati on March 2, citing their busy schedules.

The Maharashtra government had scheduled the Namo Rojgar Melawa on March 2 in Baramati. As per protocol, the state should extend invitation to local Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar for the programme. However, both Sule and Pawar did not receive invitation for the programme in Baramati.

Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to the CM and his two deputies, inviting them for lunch at his residence in Baramati. He mentioned that since the program was organised at the grounds of Vidhya Pratishan trust where he is president so he would like to extend an invitation for tea, coffee and lunch. The CM responded saying he would not be able to join him for lunch due to his schedule.