CPM urges govt to coordinate efforts to ensure ceasefire

NEW DELHI: Expressing its shock over 112 Palestinians killed in firing by Israeli troops in Gaza, the Politburo of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) on Friday criticised the Centre’s silence over the issue. The party said it is highly regrettable that the Indian government has not spoken out when such massacres occur.

“This massacre was perpetrated on starving people who had collected food from aid trucks, which had entered the area. The genocidal attack on Gaza by Israel has led to more than 30,000 deaths of Palestinians so far,” read a statement issued by the party.

The CPIM urged the government to urgently coordinate its efforts with countries of the Global South, such as South Africa, Brazil and the Arab countries, to ensure an immediate and permancent ceasefire.