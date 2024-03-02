Crucial Congress meets to finalise 1st list of candidates next week

NEW DELHI: Congress will hold two crucial meetings — of the Working Committee (CWC) and the Central Election Committee (CEC) — next week to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will also release its election manifesto simultaneously, according to sources privy to the developments.

The meeting of CWC, the apex decision-making body of the party, will deliberate on the candidate list and poll strategy, said sources.

A senior leader said that the central screening committees have finalised candidates for Lok Sabha seats in most states, barring a few. The CEC will discuss the panel of candidates prepared by the screening committees and take a final call. The committee is likely to decide candidates for about 100 seats, which include almost all northeastern states, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, among others.