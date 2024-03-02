Crucial Congress meets to finalise 1st list of candidates next week

NEW DELHI: Congress will hold two crucial meetings — of the Working Committee (CWC) and the Central Election Committee (CEC) — next week to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will also release its election manifesto simultaneously, according to sources privy to the developments.
The meeting of CWC, the apex decision-making body of the party, will deliberate on the candidate list and poll strategy, said sources.
A senior leader said that the central screening committees have finalised candidates for Lok Sabha seats in most states, barring a few. The CEC will discuss the panel of candidates prepared by the screening committees and take a final call. The committee is likely to decide candidates for about 100 seats, which include almost all northeastern states, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, among others.
“Our screening committees have been working rigorously since January to zero in on possible candidates. We are much ahead of the BJP. The high command has held meetings with all state leaders and Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC). It is probably for the first time that the party made such efforts to close all gaps,” said the leader.
Sources said that while finalising candidates, the CEC will also consider a survey report conducted by poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on the performance rating of the sitting MPs in various states. It was learnt that the strategist has given a negative rating for at least four sitting MPs in Kerala. However, the screening committee has recommended all the 15 sitting MPs including Rahul Gandhi.
A final meeting of the screening committees of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Haryana also will be held next week. The candidates for the seats, where the party is in alliance with INDIA bloc partners will be decided in consultation with them.
The CEC may also decide on the candidature of high-profile leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Digvijay Singh. Rajasthan leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot might not be in the fray. In Madhya Pradesh, the party may contest in 28 of the 29 seats.
Cong manifesto may focus on farmers, caste census
The Congress is likely to release its 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto next week. The thrust will be on farmers, welfare schemes for women and the young, nationwide caste census and 100% counting of VVPAT slips in elections, etc, if the party is voted to power in 2024. The party will also promise a loan waiver for farmers, a legalised MSP, and the creation of jobs, among others. The party had undertaken a massive exercise inviting suggestions from public for the manifesto.
Gehlot, Pilot out of fray?
The Congress CEC meeting is likely to decide on the candidature of high-profile leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Digvijay Singh. Rajasthan leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot might not be in the fray.