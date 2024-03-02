Expect warmer summer this year, says IMD

NEW DELHI: Most parts of the country are likely to witness a warmer start to the summer this year because of El Niño, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday.

The country may witness above normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts between March and May, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha may witness more heatwaves and higher temperatures than normal. But heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said.

El Niño refers to the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean. In India, El Niño is known for weaker monsoon.

However, IMD expects a transition to neutral conditions from El Niño by the beginning of the monsoon season, which may bring more rains during the southwest monsoon.

March will be hotter but is also likely to receive above normal rainfall. That could be a boon for the rabi wheat crop.