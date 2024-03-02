‘Impressed with PM’s work’: Lalu MLA joins NDA

PATNA: Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal suffered another jolt on Friday when party MLA Bharat Bind sat with members of the ruling NDA inside the Bihar assembly, becoming the fifth legislator to have deserted the party in less than a month.

Bind, MLA from Bhabhua, entered the assembly with deputy chief minister and BJP state president Samrat Choudhary on the last day of the budget session. “I crossed over to the NDA as I was impressed by PM Narendra Modi’s style of functioning,” the MLA said.

On February 12, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav sat with NDA legislators three RJD MLAs supported the motion.

On Wednesday, RJD MLA Sangita Kumari, along with Murari Gautam and Siddharth Saurav of the Congress, followed Choudhary into the assembly, and sat beside the ruling coalition MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Neetu Singh from Hisua declared that she would consider a switch if the BJP gives her a ticket in Lok Sabha polls.