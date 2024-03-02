Manipur unrest victims can vote at relief camps, says EC

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission has notified a scheme for internally-displaced persons of Manipur to vote at the relief camps. The ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis displaced around 60,000 people, with a large majority of them being lodged in relief camps in various districts. Also, there are many who are taking shelter in neighbouring states.

The displaced electors are still enrolled at the places where they were ordinary residents before the conflict started. After consultations with the Central and state governments, the EC directed that they would continue to be borne on the electoral rolls of the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies concerned in Manipur.