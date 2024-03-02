MoD seals Rs 39K crore deal to boost combat capabilities

NEW DELHI: India sealed five significant defence acquisition contracts worth Rs 39,125 crore on Friday. These contracts for the procurement of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, radars, weapon systems, and aero-engines for MiG-29 jets, are aimed at enhancing the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

The decision to finalise these mega procurement projects comes amidst the ongoing border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, demonstrating India’s commitment to bolstering its defence preparedness. These contracts align with the Centre’s broader policy to promote domestic manufacturing.