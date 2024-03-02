MoD seals Rs 39K crore deal to boost combat capabilities

NEW DELHI: India sealed five significant defence acquisition contracts worth Rs 39,125 crore on Friday. These contracts for the procurement of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, radars, weapon systems, and aero-engines for MiG-29 jets, are aimed at enhancing the combat capabilities of the armed forces.
The decision to finalise these mega procurement projects comes amidst the ongoing border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, demonstrating India’s commitment to bolstering its defence preparedness. These contracts align with the Centre’s broader policy to promote domestic manufacturing.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane oversaw the signing of these contracts, which are anticipated to strengthen indigenous capabilities, reduce dependency on foreign equipment, and conserve foreign exchange reserves.
Two separate deals were inked for the procurement of BrahMos missiles. The first involves acquiring BrahMos missiles from BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd (BAPL) at a cost of Rs 19,518.65 crore, catering to the Navy’s combat and training needs. The second contract, valued at `988 crore, focuses on procuring ship-borne BrahMos systems, which will serve as the primary maritime strike weapon for the Indian Navy.
A deal was struck with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) worth Rs 5,249.72 crore for the RD-33 aero engines for MiG-29 aircraft. These engines, to be produced by HAL’s Koraput division under transfer of technology from Russia, will sustain the operational capability of the MiG-29 fleet.
Larsen and Toubro too secured contracts for the procurement of a close-in weapon system and high-powered radar systems, valued at Rs 7,668.82 crore and Rs 5,700 crore, respectively. These acquisitions will bolster India’s air defence capabilities, incorporating advanced surveillance features and promoting indigenous manufacturing technologies.