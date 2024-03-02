No new government medical colleges built in Gujarat since ’95, but nod to 4 in ’23

It further stated that while no government medical colleges were approved in 2022 or 2023, four private medical colleges were given a go-ahead in 2023. In 2022, five medical colleges run by the Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society (a registered trust of the Gujarat government) got government approval. In the past two years, no new government or grant-aided college for Ayurveda and Homeopathy degrees has been sanctioned in the state.

In response to another query posed by Congress MLA Ganiben Thakor, the government stated that 508 new nursing schools and colleges have opened in the state in the last two years, with only one established by the state government. The remaining 507 were all private colleges. In 2023-24, a total of 315 such institutes were established, of which only one, MSC Nursing Government College, was government-run.

On the one hand, no new government medical college has opened in Gujarat in nearly three decades; on the other, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel claims that the government intends to establish a medical college in each district.