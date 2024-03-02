PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal

KRISHANAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal on Saturday.

The prime minister unveiled the projects at an official function in Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Addressing the programme, he said these initiatives were aimed at making West Bengal a developed state.

"These projects will provide momentum to West Bengal's economic growth and create job opportunities," he added.

The PM laid the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 mw), located in the Purulia district.