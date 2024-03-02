Poll plan: BJP MPs told to reach out to voters with NaMo App

NEW DELHI: A day after chairing a nine-hour meeting of the BJP’s central election committee, party national president JP Nadda on Friday held a virtual interaction with the party’s MPs to take feedback on ‘NaMo App’ and organisational activities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A total of 378 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, along with their handlers of social media platforms, joined the interaction with Nadda. “We shared everything that makes the NaMo App a more effective tool of disseminating information about the government’s performances and gathering people’s feedback,” said an MP, wishing not to be named, adding that the party chief shared suggestions on the effective utilisation of NaMo App.

Discussions on party’s activities and public outreach drives were held with the MPs, who shared their feedback and suggestions for LS elections.

Party leaders familiar with the development said that Nadda asked each of the MPs to speak about the government’s commitment towards economical empowerment of women, marginalised sections and tribal communities through every platform. “Proper dissemination of information on what our government has done in the last 10 years among the people living in the remote parts of country must be ensured,” Nadda told MPs.