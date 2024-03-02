Poll plan: BJP MPs told to reach out to voters with NaMo App

NEW DELHI: A day after chairing a nine-hour meeting of the BJP’s central election committee, party national president JP Nadda on Friday held a virtual interaction with the party’s MPs to take feedback on ‘NaMo App’ and organisational activities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
A total of 378 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, along with their handlers of social media platforms, joined the interaction with Nadda. “We shared everything that makes the NaMo App a more effective tool of disseminating information about the government’s performances and gathering people’s feedback,” said an MP, wishing not to be named, adding that the party chief shared suggestions on the effective utilisation of NaMo App.
Discussions on party’s activities and public outreach drives were held with the MPs, who shared their feedback and suggestions for LS elections.
Party leaders familiar with the development said that Nadda asked each of the MPs to speak about the government’s commitment towards economical empowerment of women, marginalised sections and tribal communities through every platform. “Proper dissemination of information on what our government has done in the last 10 years among the people living in the remote parts of country must be ensured,” Nadda told MPs.
The first meeting started with 126 MPs from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “The second round of discussion related to NaMo App and other activities started virtually with 132 MPs from Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Punjab and Rajasthan. They all shared feedback on people’s mood and government’s activities related to empowerment of women and poor people,” said a member of BJP.
Nadda then held discussions with 118 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducchery, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed meetings in West Bengal. The MPs from the state shared ground realities and feedback on government works.
Three-day annual meet of apex RSS body on March 15
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is preparing a detailed roadmap of activities for the three-day annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, its apex decision-making body, which is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said. The Sabha meets with its members once a year to deliberate upon various initiatives and also review the outcomes of several socio-culture activities conducted during the year.
App as a poll tool
