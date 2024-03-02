Rs 1L cr investment proposed in Ujjain biz conclave

BHOPAL: The Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain saw proposals worth over Rs 1 lakh crore investments on the inaugural day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday. Making a departure from past practice of confining the investment summits to the state’s commercial capital Indore, the two-day conclave started in the sacred city of Ujjain this morning.

“On the conclave’s day one only, there have been investment announcements worth over Rs one lakh crore. This is a remarkable achievement. Land has been allocated for 283 industrial projects, which promise ushering direct employment to over 20,000 people,” Chief Minister Yadav told the media after the inaugural session.

Enthused by the success of the conclave on the first day only, the CM announced that similar events will be organised in other cities, including Jabalpur, Rewa and Gwalior in future. Notably, a major chunk of the mega investment announcements and proposals on the first day, came from the Adani Group. Attending the inaugural session, the Adani Enterprises Ltd’s director Pranav Vinod Adani announced Rs 75,000 crore investment in the state, out of which Rs 5,000 crore will be allocated for the construction of the Mahakal Expressway.

During the event, the chief minister also provided letters of approval to industrialists under the PM Kusum Yojana, which is an important scheme of the renewable energy sector. The CM also inaugurated and dedicated 61 units costing Rs 10,064 crore. These units have been established in various districts of the state and include new units in Vikram Udyogpuri in Ujjain district.

Ujjain is the home district of Chief Minister Yadav. Talking to journalists on the sidelines of the conclave, popular television series ‘Shaktiman’ fame actor Mukesh Khanna said that he discussed with the chief minister about setting up a mega film city (which will have several facilities, including a Shaktiman Park) and a film and acting training institute. The project would entail an investment of Rs 800 crore.

Besides the Regional Industry Conclave, the CM also inaugurated the Vikramutsav-2024 and Ujjaini Trade Fair-2024 being organised by the state’s culture department, Swaraj Sansthan, Ujjain district administration at the Kalidas Academy in Ujjain.

2-day Regional Industry Conclave