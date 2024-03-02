RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's biography launched in English
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday described the outfit's founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a 'born patriot' who wholly dedicated his life for the nation.
Dattatreya Hosabale launched a biography of Hedgewar titled 'Man of the Millennia -Dr Hedgewar " in English.
While speaking at the occasion, Hosabale said that Hedgewar was a person with holistic national thinking. "The feeling of patriotism was innate in him. He dedicated his entire life for the nation. Today's generation takes inspiration from his patriotism and national ideas", he said.
Hosabale recalled that Hedgewar hailed the Lahore declaration by Pandit Nehru. He also said that Hedgewar had also passed two resolutions- one was that the India must establish democracy and liberate World from the grip of capitalism. Further, "India got freedom not only for itself but for the welfare of entire world.We-the Sangh, don't consider anyone outsider .For us,the 'Rashtra'(nation) is 'sarvopari '(above everything)",he asserted.
Hosabale said that nobody can understand RSS without understanding Dr Hedgewar.
Hosabale further said that today many institutions of the world are studying the ideology with which Dr. Hedgewar founded.
Speaking about the biography, translated in English ,he said that this book will prove to be very important for understanding the entire life of Dr. Hedgewar and his working style.
After the establishment of the Sangh, he said that "if any fault is seen in me, then you can elect another person in my place. I will work with them also with the same national spirit," It shows how dedicated was he with the Sangh without taking any credit " Hosabale said.
He described the Sangh founder as a "dedicated, sensitive and a peerless personality, who understood the psychology of the society." At the same event, chief guest Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer said that today the whole world is taking inspiration from the work of the organization which was founded by Dr. Hedgewar .The English translation of Hedgewar biography has been published by Suruchi Prakashan from the original Marathi version,authored by Nana Palkar.The English translation was done by late Dr. Anil Naine.