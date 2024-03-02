RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's biography launched in English

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday described the outfit's founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a 'born patriot' who wholly dedicated his life for the nation.

Dattatreya Hosabale launched a biography of Hedgewar titled 'Man of the Millennia -Dr Hedgewar " in English.

While speaking at the occasion, Hosabale said that Hedgewar was a person with holistic national thinking. "The feeling of patriotism was innate in him. He dedicated his entire life for the nation. Today's generation takes inspiration from his patriotism and national ideas", he said.

Hosabale recalled that Hedgewar hailed the Lahore declaration by Pandit Nehru. He also said that Hedgewar had also passed two resolutions- one was that the India must establish democracy and liberate World from the grip of capitalism. Further, "India got freedom not only for itself but for the welfare of entire world.We-the Sangh, don't consider anyone outsider .For us,the 'Rashtra'(nation) is 'sarvopari '(above everything)",he asserted.

Hosabale said that nobody can understand RSS without understanding Dr Hedgewar.