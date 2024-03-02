Shinde MLAs come to blows in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha over project approvals

MUMBAI: A major scuffle broke out between two Shiv Sena MLAs of the Shinde faction in the corridor of Vidhan Bhavan over the approval of project files during the Maharashtra state assembly’s interim budget session on Friday.

Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse and another Sena MLA Mahendra Thorwe, engaged in a verbal altercation, which turned into a physical brawl with both attempting to push each other in the crowded corridor of Vidhan Bhavan.

Eyewitnesses reported that both MLAs exchanged insults and attempted physical assault, but timely intervention by bystanders prevented escalation.

Sources revealed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde summoned both Bhuse and Thorwe for a closed-door meeting and reprimanded them, urging them to exhibit more decorum as elected representatives and avoid such public altercations.

“Chief Minister expressed particular displeasure with Minister Bhuse, emphasising that as a minister, he bears greater responsibility for his conduct and should not engage in disputes with fellow party MLAs,” a source said.