Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In an unfortunate incident, a Spanish woman was gang raped in Jharkhand's Dumka on Friday night. She was on a bike tour of India with her husband.

According to police, the incident took place while she was sleeping in a tent at Kurumhat on Friday night. An FIR has been lodged at Handiha Police Station in Dumka in this regard, they said.

Confirming the incident Dumka SP told that three people have been detained in this regard and are being interrogated by the police.

About 8 to 10 people were involved in the gang rape and a hunt is on to nab them, he said. According to the information gathered from local sources, the couple from Spain had come to India on tourist visa. They had gone first gone to Pakistan from Spain and then to Bangladesh.

From Bangladesh, they reached Dumka in Jharkhand. They were staying in tents in Kunji village under the Hansdiha police station area of Dumka. The couple was said to be heading towards Nepal from India.

The victim has been admitted to Saraiyahat CHC, where she is undergoing treatment. After the incident, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has cornered the government by posting on X demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of crime.