Rajasthan: 25-year-old rape survivor shot at by rapist and his aides, her brother attacked

JAIPUR: A 25-year-old rape survivor was seriously injured when she was shot at and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man accused of raping her and his accomplices in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The woman's brother was also injured in the attack and the two are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital here.

Two of the accused have been arrested while the main accused, Rajendra Yadav, is on the run, they said.

On Saturday night, the woman was returning home on a two-wheeler with her brother when Yadav and two others, Mahipal Gujral and Rahul Gujral, attacked them near Pragpura police station.

The accused followed the siblings before attacking them, police said.

Yadav shot the woman in the back while the other two accused stabbed her and her brother with a sharp-edged weapon.

The woman sustained multiple injuries in the head, legs, hands and shoulders, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family.