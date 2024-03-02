Sukhu faces uphill task to defuse HP Cong rebellion

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday met the rebel Congress lawmakers disqualified from the assembly, indicating that the turbulence in the Congress still continues and uncertainty remains over the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government.

Chief Minister Sukhu however claimed that he had told Vikramaditya to meet the six rebel Congress MLAs after knowing that some of them want to return to the party.

The six MLAs were disqualified by the speaker under the anti-defection law after they cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls. Sukhu said Vikramaditya had informed him that some of the Congress rebels had approached him and wished to come back.