Uttar Pradesh's RLD formally joins NDA after Jayant Singh meets Amit Shah, Nadda

LUCKNOW: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) formally joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after its leader Jayant Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda late Saturday evening in New Delhi.
Welcoming RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury to the NDA family, Shah took to microblogging site X and posted: "Expressing confidence in the policies of the Prime Minister, Jayant Chaudhury’s joining the NDA will further strengthen our resolve for the uplift of farmers, poor and deprived sections."
Nadda too wrote on X after the meeting that he welcomed Singh's entry into the NDA fold expressing confidence that he (Jayant) would make an important contribution to the country and Uttar Pradesh's development journey. "Abki baar NDA 400 paar," wrote Nadda.
Till recently a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, all nine MLAs of RLD voted for BJP candidates in the recently held Rajya Sabha poll. RLD is likely to contest from two seats in UP as part of the pact.
"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji, India is witnessing all-round development and welfare of the poor," Jayant posted on X, adding "Decided to join NDA after meeting Amit Shah ji and JP Nadda Ji."
"NDA is ready to fulfil the resolve of developed India and the slogan of 'Abki Baar 400 paar," he concluded.