Uttar Pradesh's RLD formally joins NDA after Jayant Singh meets Amit Shah, Nadda

Nadda too wrote on X after the meeting that he welcomed Singh's entry into the NDA fold expressing confidence that he (Jayant) would make an important contribution to the country and Uttar Pradesh's development journey. "Abki baar NDA 400 paar," wrote Nadda.

Till recently a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, all nine MLAs of RLD voted for BJP candidates in the recently held Rajya Sabha poll. RLD is likely to contest from two seats in UP as part of the pact.

"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji, India is witnessing all-round development and welfare of the poor," Jayant posted on X, adding "Decided to join NDA after meeting Amit Shah ji and JP Nadda Ji."

"NDA is ready to fulfil the resolve of developed India and the slogan of 'Abki Baar 400 paar," he concluded.