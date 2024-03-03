Centre asks Punjab, Himachal Pradesh to maintain status quo on power project

CHANDIGARH: The Centre has asked Punjab and Himachal Pradesh governments to maintain status quo on the 110-mw Shanan power project in Mandi as the 99-year lease expired on Saturday.

In its order issued on Friday, the union power ministry said, “It is hereby directed that the HP government and Punjab will maintain status quo with regard to the functioning of the Shanan power house after the expiry of the lease period on March 2 till a final decision is taken by this ministry.’’

The project is under control of Punjab government. The Himachal government had earlier indicated that it will not extend the lease due to demands by local residents who claim that since the project uses water of Himachal, its benefits should not go to Punjab.

Last year, Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that after March 2, a team of engineers would take charge of the project. The Punjab government filed a suit in the SC to restrain Himachal from taking over the project. The SC will hear the suit on Monday. The lease agreement was signed in 1925 between Jogendra Sen Bahadur, then ruler of Mandi, and Colonel BC Batty, then chief engineer of undivided Punjab.