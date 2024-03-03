Gujarat tops the rural-urban inequality chart among major states

NEW DELHI: The recent Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) report threw up a significant metric on high rural-urban inequality in consumption expenditure. However, this inequality has reduced since the past decade, when it was 83.9%. Overall, the urban expenditure across the country is 71.2% more than that in rural India.

Among the major states, Gujarat tops the list where the rural monthly per capita expenditures (MPCE) are way behind urban while the rural-urban skew is the lowest in Kerala and Punjab.

The MPCE of the rural population in Gujarat as compared to their urban counterparts is a whopping 74%, followed by Karnataka (70%), Telangana (66%), Maharashtra (64%) and Haryana (62%). These major states are performing well on the economic development front.

However, among all states, Meghalaya (83%) followed by Chhattisgarh (82%) has the highest rural-urban difference in average MPCE. The comparable data for other major states are Jharkhand (77%), Odisha (74%), Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal (59%), UP (56%), Uttarakhand (49%) and Bihar (40%). P C Mohanan, India’s former Chief Statistician, attributed the sharp difference due to lower price variation in rural and urban areas.

“Price of food and conveyance are cheaper in rural areas compared to urban areas,” says Mohanan.