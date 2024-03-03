Nagaland aims to administer polio drops to 1.55 lakh infants

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government on Sunday launched a campaign, aiming to administer polio drops to over 1.55 lakh infants.

Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Ritu Thurr, symbolically administered two polio drops to an infant at Seikhazou Urban Public Health Centre, marking the launch of the programme across 1,550 booths in the state.

"The main goal of the programme is to provide all infants and pregnant women protection from vaccine-preventable diseases. Nagaland is targeting around 1,55,550 beneficiaries in the age group of 0-5 years," he said.