Pakistani forces slow down terrorist activities along borders in J&K, Punjab: Intel report

NEW DELHI: With heightened alert on the western borders and in Jammu & Kashmir by the Indian forces ahead of national elections in the country, intelligence agencies in their reports to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suggest there has been a perceptible reduction in activities on the part of Pakistan authorities in aiding and abetting infiltration of terrorists from other side of the fence and also helping them in construction of tunnel, sources in the agency said on Sunday.

According to the intelligence agencies report, the change in the tactics by the Pakistan’s Army, Rangers and ISI are indicative of their intent to avoid any backlash or counteroffensive at this juncture, as this would have international and domestic ramifications beyond their control, the sources said.

The sources said, for long the Pakistani forces were helping and facilitating terrorists in their bid to infiltrate and also in constructing tunnels across the borders, particularly in Jammu and in Punjab sectors, especially for peddling narcotic substances.

They said, this change in the behaviour has been noticed by Indian intelligence agencies for the past six months, as there has been a substantial decrease in terror activities emanating from the Rangers’ border outposts on the Pakistan side.

The sources, quoting the intelligence reports, noted that the authorities in Pakistan were found involved in aiding terrorists in their infiltration plans, tunnel digging and other activities till August-September last year, as inputs were there that terrorists were using the Rangers’ BOPs as launching pad to illegally enter into India.

Intelligence reports in 2022 suggested that terrorists were constructing tunnels in Jammu and Punjab sectors with the active support from the Pakistani forces. The inputs on the tunnels were gathered following the BSF detected a few of them in 2021.