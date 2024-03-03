PM Modi chairs Council of Ministers' meet, brainstorm over 'Viksit Bharat' vision

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Sources said a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon during the meeting for its quick implementation.

Modi, they said, asked his ministerial colleagues to go all out to win people's support during the polls, as he spoke about numerous measures taken by his government to boost development and ensure welfare of all sections of society.

"We will meet again after winning (polls)," a source quoted the prime minister as saying.

Government sources said the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," one official said.

The roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

Several ministries articulated their ideas in the meeting, which is likely to be the last such get-together before the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

Presentations were also made on various issues during the meeting.

The prime minister had earlier asked his Cabinet colleagues to come out with "actionable, measurable and clearly defined plans" for the new government.

He has repeatedly expressed confidence that his government will retain power for a third consecutive term and has set a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP and more than 400 for the ruling alliance led by his party in the Lok Sabha polls.